Police investigating fatal shooting in Pigeon Forge, person of interest detained

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported in Pigeon Forge Monday morning.
Around 6:03 a.m., the Pigeon Forge Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road.
Upon arrival, officers said they located a victim, identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Lowe.
Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to a press release, a person of interest has been detained.
Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, police said.