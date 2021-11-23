Police investigating fatal shooting in Pigeon Forge, person of interest detained

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, police said.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported in Pigeon Forge Monday morning.

Around 6:03 a.m., the Pigeon Forge Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a victim, identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Lowe.

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to a press release, a person of interest has been detained.

Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.