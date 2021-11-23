x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating fatal shooting in Pigeon Forge, person of interest detained

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, police said.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported in Pigeon Forge Monday morning.

Around 6:03 a.m., the Pigeon Forge Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road. 

Upon arrival, officers said they located a victim, identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Lowe. 

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to a press release, a person of interest has been detained.

Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation. 

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation, police said.

Related Articles

In Other News

Blount Co. father found guilty of suffocating infant child