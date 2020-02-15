HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said one man is dead after a shooting at a Harlan County residence at 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

Richard G. Cody, 59, drove to his estranged wife's residence off of Shope Lane in Harlan County and shot Matthew Smith, 39, multiple times, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said Smith was transported to Harlan ARH hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers said Cody then headed to Washington County, Tennessee, where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said he is being charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree.

Kentucky State Police said Cody will be extradited back to Harlan County.