Police locate vehicle connected to hit-and-run that killed Clinton man

CPD is now asking the public's help in locating Damien Ray Cole, 50, of Clinton who they identify as a person of interest.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Update (11/25)

On November 24, the Clinton Police Department said they located a vehicle they believed was in the hit-and-run that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road, CPD said.

Jordan Pitts, a 39-year-old, was riding his bike to work Saturday morning when an unknown driver hit him and drove off. Jordan later died due to his injuries, according to the Clinton Police Department.

CPD is now asking the public's help in locating Damien Ray Cole, 50, of Clinton who they identify as a person of interest.

Anyone with information of Cole's whereabouts or have seen him are asked to contact the Clinton Police Department, Detective Sergeant Gregory at 865-259-1209.

Original story

A man has died in Clinton after being hit by a car.

Jordan Pitts, a 39-year-old, was riding his bike to work Saturday morning when an unknown driver hit him and drove off. Jordan later died due to his injuries, according to the Clinton Police Department.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road, CPD said.

Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle but friends and family are demanding justice for Jordan.

"I want to know why you ran off... for what reason... because I don't like that," Jordan's best friend Casey Hall said.

Family and friends are asking for the driver to come forward. Loved ones held up signs near where the crash happened, hoping to catch the attention of anyone driving by.

"We just want to find out who did it, so we can put this to a close and lay him to rest with dignity," Jordan's aunt Kim Cantrell said. "It's like I've lost a child. I've literally lost one of my children."

Family and friends hope that their demonstration helps bring awareness to Pitts' death and convince the driver to come forward.

"We want people to know who he is, what he meant to us, and just bring awareness," Cantrell said.