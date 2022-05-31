KPD searching for man who used stolen credit card at several stores in Knoxville and Lenoir City

Police said the man used a stolen credit card at Total Wine and More on Parkside Drive, buying more than $250 worth of items.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Tuesday that they were searching for a man who used a stolen credit card at several stores across Knoxville and Lenoir City.

They said the man was seen on May 16 at around 8:20 p.m. inside a Total Wine and More liquor store on Parkside Drive. They said he spent more than $250 there before using the card at other stores.

In pictures posted online, the man is wearing a dark green hat and wears a black mask. He is also seen wearing glasses and wearing a silver watch on his right arm.

Anyone with information about him should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. They are offering cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests. People can submit tips online or by calling 865-215-7165.