KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Weigel's on Cherry Street was robbed Dec. 9 after a man entered the business and pulled out a handgun, demanding money out of the register, authorities said.

Knoxville Police responded to a call about the armed robbery at 10:38 p.m., and the employee described the suspect as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gloves an pants, according to authorities. The employee also described him as wearing a kind of goggles or mask.

He was last seen on foot going towards Cherry Street and I-40, authorities said. Officers searched the area after receiving the call but could not find the suspect, or any witnesses, police said.

Anyone with any information about the robbery should call the KPD Hotline at (865) 215-7212.

