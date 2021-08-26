Police looking for suspect after man punched, shot in Crossville

The victim is currently in stable condition, according to police.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was punched and shot in Crossville Wednesday.

The Crossville Police Department said that the incident was reported in the area of #61 Burnett Street.

A 25-year-old man was found in that area with a shot in the lower abdomen area, police said.

The man was airlifted to UT Medical Center where he underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect is unidentified and still at large.