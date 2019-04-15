Sullivan County investigators said Monday that a mother of an inmate tried to smuggle drugs to her son inside two television sets.

Sherry Crawford, 55, and Donovan Crawford, 33, both of Kingsport, are charged with two counts of introduction or possession of drugs into a penal institution, according to the report.

The first set was brought to the Sullivan County Jail on April 5 and it contained some prescription medication, police said. Sherry Crawford reportedly brought another TV to the jail four days later with even more drugs placed inside.

Prisoners are not provided with televisions but are allowed to have one in their cell if they are purchased and then brought to the jail, according to a statement from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy's office.

Donovan Crawford had been in the Blountville facility since February on a number of charges including aggravated arson, the report said.