NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A mother is accused of shooting at a car with her three-year-old son inside, narrowly missing him.

According to arrest records, Sherika Skelton told police she was fighting with her son's father. As they were driving home, he shoved her. She pulled into the MAPCO on Charlotte Avenue and got out of the car, telling him that she would shoot.

Skelton told police he challenged her, so she started shooting towards the car and continued to shoot as he drove away. Police say one of the bullet holes was close to where her son was sitting.

Luckily, the child was not injured in the shooting. Investigators say the entire incident was captured on the gas station's surveillance cameras.

Skelton is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

This story originally appeared on WSMV.