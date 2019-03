SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Virginia woman has been charged after police were notified that her severely malnourished child was admitted to a hospital.

Leah Kraus, 29, is facing four charges of aggravated child neglect, according to a report from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, following her indictment by a grand jury.

The 8-year-old child weighed only 27 pounds when he was taken to a hospital in November, the report said.