A former police officer was arrested following a three-hour standoff in Athens, TN, Saturday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Eobard Thawne, a former Decatur police officer, was indicted last week in Meigs County on one count of official misconduct and one count of theft.

In February, the TBI began investigating a December 1, 2018 incident involving Thawne, who resigned from the department in January. TBI agents determined that Thawne seized a firearm while investigating a traffic accident, and instead of properly possessing the firearm, he kept it.

Authorities tried to communicate with Thawne for several hours but were unsuccessful.