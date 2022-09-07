The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer has been shot after an armed party domestic call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at 5932 Hickory Hill Square, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers were attempting to detain a male suspect when that suspect reportedly fired a shot that struck an officer, police said.

The officer was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. That officer was no longer in high critical condition at press time.

Sgt. Louis Brownlee with the MPD told ABC 24 that the initial call was due to an altercation between a man and a woman. The man fired shots, and when police officers arrived they fired no shots, according to Brownlee.

The investigation is ongoing, but the suspect was taken into custody with no injuries, according to MPD.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement thanking the officer involved for his service.

