Pigeon Forge police shot and killed a man Monday morning after he brandished a knife as they tried to take him into custody, according to the department.

The TBI is now investigating the department's use of deadly force.

According to the agency, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive. The TBI stepped into the investigaton, which is not unusual, at the request of Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said more information would be released when it becomes available.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

Police were "attempting to serve an outstanding warrant" when the man pulled out the knife, a release states.

"Our officers tried to defuse the situation but the suspect ignored repeated commands," the release states. "The suspect was shot one time by an officer."

The man was dead at the scene.