Police say Illinois murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said a suspect from southern Illinois was arrested in Knoxville Thursday on a murder warrant.

They said the charge stems from an Aug. 2 incident when two people were shot while sitting in a car in Madison, Illinois. Investigators identified Mantia Johnson, 34, as a suspect.

As the investigation continued, authorities said they learned Johnson could have fled to East Tennessee. They asked the U.S. Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force for help finding him.

Officers eventually found him at an apartment off Lula Powell Drive. He was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.