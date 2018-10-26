Knoxville — Knoxville Police were searching for an armed suspect near the UT campus just before midnight Thursday night as they investigate a home invasion near 1616 Clinch Avenue, according to several tweets alerting residents to the incident from UT Police.

Police said in one of the tweets that suspects fled toward Volunteer Boulevard and had a handgun.

UT Alert! Home invasion occurred at 1616 Clinch Ave. Suspects fled toward Volunteer Blvd. Suspect has a handgun.

UT Police told students to remain cautious, but that they may resume normal activities.

Incident near 1616 Clinch Ave. is being investigated by KPD. Continue being cautious/you may resume normal activities. For more info call 865-215-7201.

10News will continue to update this story as we confirm more information.

