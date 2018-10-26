Knoxville — Knoxville Police were searching for an armed suspect near the UT campus just before midnight Thursday night as they investigate a home invasion near 1616 Clinch Avenue, according to several tweets alerting residents to the incident from UT Police.
Police said in one of the tweets that suspects fled toward Volunteer Boulevard and had a handgun.
UT Police told students to remain cautious, but that they may resume normal activities.
10News will continue to update this story as we confirm more information.
