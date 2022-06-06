KPD searching for driver of car possibly involved in hit-and-run of bicyclist after driving away from police

Police said the crash happened on Saturday night and the cyclist was hit on Central Street, minutes after police pulled over a car matching it in the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for the driver of a Volvo Cross Country that they said could have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night.

They said they pulled over the car at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for not having a license plate. As officers walked up to the car, they said the driver sped away headed west on Willow Avenue, towards Central Street. Police said they did not pursue it.

Minutes later, they said police got a call that a bicyclist had been hit by a car on Central Street. Witnesses told them the bicyclist was hit head-on by a speeding black Volvo, which then drove away.

The victim was a 49-year-old man and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that police did not believe were life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the driver of the car should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers either online or by calling them at 865-215-7165. They can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a reward for providing information.