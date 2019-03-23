MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up an East Morristown convenience store.

The Morristown Police Department said the robbery happened Friday night at the Marathon Gas Station on King Avenue and East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Officers said the man brandished what appeared to be a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MPD

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, saying they are hoping the jacket above may provide a clue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamblen County Dispatch Center at (423) 585-2701 or the MPD anonymous tip line at (423) 585-1833.