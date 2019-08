The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspected jewelry store burglar.

KPD said on the morning of Aug. 9, a man burglarized Mackley Jewelers at 9648 Kingston Pike in West Knoxville.

Police released the following surveillance images, saying the suspect was last seen driving a gray Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at (865) 215-7212 or email a tip to crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.