MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A search warrant Wednesday ended in a $150,000 bond and five charges for a Morristown man.

According to a Thursday release, Morristown Police Department investigators seized 6.4 grams of methamphetamine, 95.6 grams of "suspected" marijuana, 18 Clonazepam, 8 Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia from the home of Jessie Fox.

The Morristown Police Department released this photo of the methamphetamines investigators reportedly seized from Fox.

Investigators arrested Fox at his home on S. Henry Street in Morristown. Fox allegedly resisted the detectives' commands, leading to an additional charge of resisting stop, frisk, halt.

Fox is also charged with possession for sale/sale and delivery of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of Schedule VI, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, and sale and delivery of Schedule IV, according to the release.

Officials said Fox was arrested and transported to the Hamblen County Jail. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

