KPD: Man killed after North Knoxville shooting involving roommates; no charges filed

The shooting happened at a home on West Parkway Avenue. Police said no charges have been filed and that it believes everyone involved is accounted for.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at a North Knoxville home Wednesday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a home on West Parkway Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and found a man inside who had been shot. The Knoxville Fire Department and AMR responded and pronounced the man dead.

KPD said its investigation revealed two roommates were involved in the shooting. Police said they believe they have accounted for everyone involved in the incident, saying no charges have been filed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.