Police: Wanted pharmacy robbery could be hiding out in Campbell County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A man wanted for stealing a large number of prescription drugs from a Middle Tennessee pharmacy may be hiding out in Campbell County.

According to Franklin Police, Austin Cornett, 27, is wanted on burglary charges.

Surveillance video shows a man hiding inside a Walgreens on May 18 in Franklin. After the employees left, the man tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole opioid pain killers.

Police believe Cornett could be in Campbell County.