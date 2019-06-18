JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A driver who crashed into and killed a mother and child in Jefferson City on Monday allegedly did it deliberately and randomly, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

The driver, William David Phillips, 33, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

JCPD said it also expects to file another first-degree murder charge against Phillips later Tuesday.

Phillips was going west on East Main Street in Jefferson City when he swerved and intentionally struck a 61-year-old pedestrian, Tillman Gunter, according to the post. He then continued on for less than a mile before hitting and killing two more victims at the Russell Avenue and West Main Street intersection and lodged his car in a building.

Police identified those victims as Sierra Wilson Cahoon, 30, and her two-year-old son, Nolan Cahoon. Sierra Cahoon was pregnant at the time of the crash; her unborn child was killed as well.

A spokesperson for Carson-Newman University confirmed the victims were the wife and child of an assistant athletic trainer at the school, Matt Cahoon.

Gunter was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An employee in the building that Phillips crashed into also had minor injuries from the incident.

Investigators do not believe Phillips knew the victims, but rather did this as an "intentional act of violence toward randomly chosen pedestrians."

The Carson-Newman community is rallying around Cahoon after this tragedy.

"The Carson-Newman family mourns today over this tragic loss," Dr. Paul Percy, the school's interim president, said in a news release. "Our hearts are breaking for one of our own. We take comfort in knowing that God also feels our pain and hears our prayers. Because of this, we ask for prayers for Matt and his family now and in the days ahead."

The school has set up a fund to benefit the Cahoon family. Those wishing to contribute can click here to give to the "The Randall and Kay O'Brien Benevolent Fund" or can call the university at 865-471-3233.

Matt Cahoon is in his sixth year with the Carson-Newman Eagles and works with the school's golf and baseball teams, according to the school's website.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, $12,685 of the fund's $15,000 goal had been raised. To donate to the fund, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING RIGHT NOW:

RELATED: Knoxville man arrested, found with severed torso in car after crash, records show

RELATED: 'You can hold onto the memory' | Police officer's daughter makes teddy bears for families of fallen

RELATED: Father wins lawsuit against authors who claimed Sandy Hook didn't happen

RELATED: Knox Co. sheriff denounces detective's 'vile and hate-filled' sermon at county commission meeting

RELATED: Board grants parole to Myrtle Chapman murderer

RELATED: 3 men killed in expressway crash were Good Samaritans who stopped to help disabled car

RELATED: Watch: Second video shows another group of people climbing out of sewer in NW Portland

RELATED: Police: 4 shot, 3 arrested at Raptors rally in Toronto

RELATED: 8-year-old attacked by shark off North Carolina coast

RELATED: Suspect climbs into Jason Aldean's bar's crawl space, causes 'extensive' damage