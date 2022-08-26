MCSO: Principal, secretary of McMinn County private school charged with sex crimes involving a minor

Jason L. Kennedy and Brittany Branham both worked at Liberty Christian Academy in McMinn County, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The principal of a McMinn County private school was arrested Friday morning and charged with sexual assault and solicitation of a minor, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

Jason L. Kennedy, 46, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor. Kennedy is both the principal and a teacher at Liberty Christian Academy, Guy said.

A second employee, 28-year-old Brittany Branham, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor. Branham is a secretary and a home-school coordinator at the Liberty Christian Academy, according to Guy.

“It appears, at this point, the case involves a single juvenile female who was previously a student at Liberty Christian Academy. At this point, the incidents occurred in the Kennedy home where Ms. Branham also lives,” Guy said. “But we are continuing the investigation. It is always possible in cases like this that there may be other victims, and if so, we hope they will contact us. We will always work to provide justice, closure, and support for victims of crime.”