Prosecutors move to revoke bond for mom charged with killing 5-year-old daughter

Destiny Oliver was shot and killed in September 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke bond for a Fountain City woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019.

Robin Howington, 38, tested positive April 7 for Oxazepam, a prescription anxiety medication, and marijuana, court records state. She told Knox County Pretrial Services personnel she had a prescription for the medicine but hasn't been able to provide proof of that, a prosecution motion states.

She also was supposed to be wearing a GPS ankle monitor to track her whereabouts as part of her condition for remaining free pending trial. But the GPS monitor was removed after she was taken into custody in Sullivan County on April 8 on unrelated charges.

Because Sullivan County was holding her this month on the unrelated charges, she missed an April 19 court date before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green.

Considering her situation including her failed drug screen, Knox County prosecutors argue she's "a continuing threat to the community and a risk for failing to appear for trial."

Green is scheduled Friday to consider whether to revoke Howington's bond.

She was put on bond in October under special, court-imposed conditions.

Authorities allege Howington shot her daughter, Destiny Oliver, to death in September 2019 at their Fountain City home. She's charged with first-degree murder among other counts.

After the shooting, police charged her with tampering with evidence after investigators said she changed her story several times about what happened to Destiny.

According to a 2019 arrest warrant, Howington wiped and stashed the gun in the shooting and moved other items at the crime scene. She also refused to give investigators her phone, according to the warrant.