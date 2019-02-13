KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A career criminal with over 30 prior felony convictions has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the District Attorney's office.

Officials said Lawrence Dewaine Schumaker, 37, was convicted of eight cases of aggravated burglary.

At trial last October, officials said that on August 31, 2015, Schumaker broke into a home in West Hills and stole $5000 worth of jewelry, DVDs, electronics and a mountain bike.

After being convicted of that offense, Schumaker pled guilty to seven more break-ins at various homes throughout west Knoxville where he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry, televisions, video game systems, firearms and other items, according to the DA's office.

The Property Units of both the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville Police Department investigated these home invasions.

“With this lengthy sentence, this prolific offender will no longer be able to victimize the citizens of our community,” said DA Charme Allen.

Officials said Schumaker’s criminal history dates back 20 years with the majority of his convictions out of Davidson, Loudon and Rutherford counties.

At the sentencing hearing today, prosecutors asked Judge Sword to find that Schumaker is a professional criminal with an extensive criminal history, according to the DA's office. The Court agreed and sentenced Schumaker to serve thirty years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.