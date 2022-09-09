Public's help sought finding hit-and-run pickup truck driver in collision that hurt motorcyclist

The collision happened Sept. 7 at Cedar Bluff and Dutchtown roads.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver involved in a collision Wednesday that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

The collision happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road, according to KCSO spokeswoman Lt. Heather Reyda.

A dark GMC Sierra 4x4 pickup pulling a yellow wood chipper was driving south on Cedar Bluff. The Yamaha motorcycle was heading north on Cedar Bluff.

A witness told authorities the motorcycle had a green light and was traveling through the intersection at Dutchtown.

The pickup turned left in front of the motorcycle, according to a police report.

The motorcycle hit the trailer, according to the report.

The pickup stopped "for a brief second" and left the scene heading east on Dutchtown Road, the report states.

The motorcyclist, identified as Nathan D. Hale, 37, of Knoxville, suffered serious injuries to his right leg. He was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Authorities think there'll be damage to the right side of the wood chipper, a sign of the hit-and-run collision.