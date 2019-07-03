NEWPORT, Tenn. — Animal lovers are uniting around a tiny puppy that was found abandoned and covered in chemical burns in Cocke County.

According to a Facebook post from the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County, the 2-month old puppy, now named Hope, was found in a garbage bag.

"Her tongue is burnt, her ear is completely burnt, her entire belly is nothing but burns. She can't sit down," said the post.

Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke Co.

Strangely, her nails had been painted by someone at some point.

A police was filed with the Newport Police Department, which is investigating the abuse.

The shelter contacted Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in North Carolina which immediately took Hope and is now working to save her life.

They've started a fundraiser for Hope's care. They posted on their Facebook page that "Hope’s treatment will include pain medication, antibiotics, topical ointments, wound flushes, and a surgery later this week to remove necrotic tissue from her ear and tongue."

As if 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the group had already surpassed its $2000 fundraising goal for Hope's care.

In a Facebook live interview with the vet who is caring for hope. they said Hope had started eating on Thursday, which is a great sign. She will mostly heal from her wounds, though she will likely lose part of an ear.

Brother Wolf said that they already have someone lined up to adopt Hope as soon as she's recovered enough to go home.