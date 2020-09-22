Puppy stolen at gunpoint found and returned home

Two juveniles have been identified as suspects in the case, police said.

DENVER — The two-month-old Dachshund that was stolen at gunpoint, has been located and returned to his family, according to a tweet from Denver Police.

Loki was taken around 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 from its owners at Nettie Moore Park, which is located in the 1200 block of North Utica Street near Sheridan Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

Two juvenile males have been identified as suspects in relation to the robbery, according to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

In their tweet, Denver Police thanked everyone who helped find Loki.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

