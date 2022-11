The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man inside the store had a weapon and was threatening suicide. Negotiators have been called in.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said SWAT is responding to a standoff situation at a Dollar General in North Knox County off Raccoon Valley Drive.

According to KCSO, a man inside the store at 1923 East Raccoon Valley Drive had a weapon and was threatening suicide. Knox County Rural Metro said it initially responded to a shooting call at the location.

KCSO said negotiators have been called in.