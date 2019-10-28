COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway into how rat poison is getting into the Friends Animal Shelter.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said the shelter is doing well under the direction of the new shelter director but it's believed that "an unknown suspect is attempting to undermine disrupt the positive progress being made out of selfish ambition and jealousy."

Investigators said they're working to investigate the contamination that has affected four dogs.

"Thus far in our investigation, we have determined that the shelter does not maintain or keep rat poison in the facility. The poison had to have been brought in from an outside source without the knowledge of the supervising staff at the shelter," Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said.

In December 2018, the shelter manager Terry Starnes was arrested and fired after images of a severely malnourished hound began to circulate social media.

