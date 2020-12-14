RCSO deputy fired after authorities find stolen vehicle in his possession

A stolen Polaris RZR was found in Captain B.J. Walker's possession after an investigation, and he was fired from the department on December 7.

The sheriff's office told 10News they were first notified Captain B.J. Walker was the subject of a TBI investigation, and subsequently began their own internal investigation.

A stolen Polaris RZR was found in his possession, and he was fired from the department on December 7.