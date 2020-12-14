RCSO deputy fired after authorities find stolen vehicle in his possession

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County Sheriff's deputy was fired by the sheriff after an investigation revealed he was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
The sheriff's office told 10News they were first notified Captain B.J. Walker was the subject of a TBI investigation, and subsequently began their own internal investigation.
A stolen Polaris RZR was found in his possession, and he was fired from the department on December 7.
Walker had been with the department since 2008, and has not been charged or indicted at this time.