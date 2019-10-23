The Roane County Sheriff's Office said two have been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman died of starvation.

According to chief deputy Tim Phillips, Christopher Kennedy, 48, and Evelyn Kennedy, 48, were taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Betty Crews.

Phillips said Evelyn was the daughter of the victim.

According to Phillips, the two had taken Crews to the hospital. The sheriff's department and Adult Protective Services were notified and began investigating after staff noticed she was very malnourished.

Crews had been transferred to a nursing home where she later died, and Phillips said the autopsy showed she died of starvation.

Both suspects were indicted by a Roane County Grand Jury for murder and taken into custody on Oct 23.