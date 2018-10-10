Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped a Rutherford County detention center early Wednesday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, of Lynchburg and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, of Geneses Lane in Murfreesboro, overpowered a detention officer, climbed over the razor wire and escaped at about 12:40 a.m.

Teams of local and state officers are searching in the area near the county's adult detention center with K-9 tracks and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. The detention center is located at 940 New Salem Road in Murfreesboro.

Dewayne Lee Halfacre. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The assaulted detention officer has been treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics.

Both inmates were last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants, according to RCSO. Halfacre is being held for aggravated assault and Baxter is being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

If spotted, call 911 immediately and do not approach the inmates. Anyone with information about their location can call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

This is a developing story.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved