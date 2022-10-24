x
TBI: Two Hancock Co. men charged with reckless burning after barn fire in March

In March, TBI said they started investigating a suspicious barn that destroyed the building along with farm equipment.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two Hancock County men are facing charges of reckless burning after a barn fire that destroyed a building and farm equipment in March.

They said the barn fire was on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. They said Dustin Paul Helton, 42, and Daniel W. Seal, 43, were both identified as the people responsible for starting the fire.

Last week, they said the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Helton and Seal with a count of reckless burning. On Monday, they were arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

