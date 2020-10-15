City of Oak Ridge, two police officers face $1 million excessive force lawsuit

An Oak Ridge man filed the lawsuit after he said the officers hurt him during a medical emergency in 2019.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge and two police officers, Trae Sweeten and Charles Faircloth, face a $1 million federal lawsuit alleging they used excessive force during what was supposed to be a medical emergency in 2019.

According to the U.S. District Court action, Carlos Williams had a seizure in October 2019 while at home with his wife, who called 911 for help.

Officer Sweeten responded to the call, according to records, and arrived before medical services. He then tried to perform sobriety and medical checks on Williams, the lawsuit states.

EMS services arrived. Responders noted that Williams was acting confused and refused medical care, the lawsuit states.

At one point, according to the complaint, he left the bedroom and Sweeten tried to get control of him. He refused and the officer dropped him to the ground, according to the complaint.

His wife tried to enter the room and said "it was blocked you idiot," when she was stopped, officials said. The officer then told her she was under arrest, according to records.

Carlos Williams was eventually lifted to his feet, and Officer Faircloth arrived at the home. The police tried to handcuff Williams and Williams refused, backing away and holding his hands against his body, according to records. He fell across a large metal dog cage while backing away.

The plaintiff alleges that Fairchild then fired his Taser at him, and after Williams removed the barbs, Sweeten shot him again as Williams gripped the weapon.

Williams said that he was then beaten about his head and face by Faircloth, who used the butt of his Taser as a weapon.

Williams said he was then handcuffed, taken from the home and into custody. He was also transported to Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

His wife was also arrested for an alleged assault against Sweeten, leaving two children at home waiting for their grandmother, according to records.

Williams seeks $1 million in damages for medical care, lost wages and other damages.