A Cocke County commissioner has been indicted for DUI after a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper found him with a wrecked car last year, records show.

A blood test showed Jonathon Cody Laws, 29, had a blood alcohol level of 0.183 percent, according to records.

A Cocke County grand jury returned the DUI first offense indictment Oct. 16 against Laws, of Newport.

Laws said Tuesday he had no comment about the charge.

The incident occurred Oct. 28, 2018, a little more than two months after Laws was elected county commissioner for District 4, Post 1, according to records.

According to Trooper Toby Cameron, he investigated a one-vehicle crash involving a 2014 Subaru about 8:45 p.m. Oct 28, 2018, on Cosby Cut Off Road.

Laws, the driver, had "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage." He was unsteady on his feet and performed field sobriety tests poorly, according to records.

He submitted to a blood test. The TBI crime lab tested the blood for alcohol.