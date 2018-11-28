WASHINGTON COUNTY (WCYB) — The driver accused of hitting a 10-year-old Washington County, Tenn. student at a bus stop Tuesday told an investigator that she failed to see the stopped school bus.

Court documents obtained Wednesday by WCYB say Crystal M. Buchanan, 41, told the deputy that she also did not see the flashing lights displayed by the bus when it came to a complete stop on Highway 81 South.

Kevin Castle

At the time, the bus was picking up the child who eyewitnesses said ran out into the roadway to board the bus and was struck by Buchanan's car, sending him into a nearby ditch.

Buchanan was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court in Jonesborough on charges of aggravated reckless endangerment and failure to yield to a stopped school bus. WCYB's John Engel reports Buchanan did not appear and her case was reset for Jan. 22.

The child was taken to a Johnson City hospital for the treatment of what police in the report called non-life threatening injuries.

