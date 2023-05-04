Records: Ex-boyfriend accused of putting victim's remains in toolbox, hiding it under abandoned house

John Bassett is set to stand trial Monday in Desheena Kyle's murder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Court documents shed new light on what happened to a Knoxville homicide victim as her former boyfriend fights a bid to be put away for life with no chance at parole in the case.

Desheena Kyle's killer put her remains in a toolbox the summer of 2021 and hid it in the crawl space of an abandoned house at 6969 Sam Tillery Road, records show. She'd been shot in the head.

The 26-year-old Kyle's autopsy has been under seal 18 months. The Knoxville Police Department released few details about how she died after her remains were discovered.

John Bassett, 30, is charged with her murder in Knox County Criminal Court. He's also accused of abusing her corpse.

Bassett is set to go on trial Monday.

If Bassett is convicted of first-degree murder as charged, Knox County prosecutors will ask the jury to send him to prison for the rest of his life with no shot at parole.

In seeking the enhanced punishment, they say Kyle's killing was especially cruel and that Bassett mutilated her body after she died.

Defense attorney Joshua Hedrick is fighting the bid. The victim was shot once, he argues, and that's it.

"While a tragic event, there is no proof or indication of any torture or serious physical abuse," Hedrick wrote in a motion set to be considered as soon as Friday by Criminal Court Judge Scott Green. "There is no evidence which separates this offense from an 'ordinary' shooting homicide. Lacking such evidence, the application of this aggravating factor becomes arbitrary and impermissible."

Hedrick also argues there's no evidence Bassett knowingly mutilated his ex-girlfriend.

Kyle disappeared in June 2021. Evidence at her Knoxville apartment complex showed signs of violence and a possible break-in.

Authorities allege Bassett had repeatedly threatened and hurt her during their relationship. He'd chased her with a knife, hit her in fights and tried to strangle her, according to court records.

"Several of these acts were witnessed on one of the last days Ms. Kyle was seen alive," a motion by the prosecution states.

Hedrick counters that Kyle also hurt Bassett.

At trial, the attorney said he plans to offer evidence that she'd been violent toward Bassett, destroyed his personal property and had "an inability to let Mr. Bassett leave his relationship with her," a motion filed last week states.

He included a photo of a stab wound to Bassett that he alleges was inflicted by Kyle.