Records: Former ORPD officer due in court for rape and sexual activity involving a minor

According to records, Cassen Jackson-Garrison will appear in court on Oct. 25 for several charges related to sex crimes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former officer with the Oak Ridge Police Department is due to appear in court in Knox County on October 25 for charges related to several sex crimes.

Cassen Jackson-Garrison, 36, faces charges including sexual battery by an authority figure, rape, assault, solicitation of a minor, sexual activity involving a minor and distribution of material to minors. He will be arraigned on those charges at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Jackson-Garrison was previously charged with aggravated statutory rape and official misconduct in May 2016, after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a complaint that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a minor in 2015.

A man who was being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility reported the 2015 incident. He said that Jackson-Garrison was one of two officers who responded to his home on the domestic violence complaint that landed him in jail. He said that is when Jackson-Garrison met the teenage victim.

Investigators followed up on the complaint, and the information was confirmed by the girl's mother.

As part of a plea agreement in the 2015 case, Jackson-Garrison surrendered his police certification and served two years of probation. Charges against him were dismissed in July 2021, according to reports.

From 2004 through 2008, he also played as a running back for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Jackson-Garrison was booked by the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 8 for the new charges. He was given a $100,000 bond and will need to wear a monitoring device if he is released before trial.