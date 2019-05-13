Moments before a fatal knife attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, James L. Jordan threatened he'd burn some of the same victims to death in their tents, court records state.

"Jordan began randomly approaching the hikers' tents, making noises and threatening the hikers," a newly filed federal affidavit states. "Jordan spoke to the hikers through their tents and threatened to pour gasoline on their tents and burn them to death."

He'd menaced the same four people earlier that night on another part of the trail in Virginia, according to court records.

Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Mass., is the same man who last month threatened hikers on part of the Appalachian Trail in Unicoi County, Tenn., south of this weekend's attack.

Jordan appeared Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia. He'll be evaluated by a psychiatric team, WCYB-TV reported

He's being held in jail on a federal count of assault with intent to commit murder on the federal trail.

Federal authorities allege Jordan late Friday confronted four hikers who had made camp in Wythe County, Va. on the trail in the George Washington and Thomas Jefferson National Forest.

Jordan was "making noises" and said he'd set them on fire as they rested in their tents.

The foursome new Jordan has been involved in an incident in April and had his photo on a cellphone. They decided to pack up and leave because they were afraid.

They they tried to walk away, Jordan approached with a knife.

Two hikers ran away, and Jordan chased them, according to the federal affidavit filed Monday. Jordan came back and faced the other two hikers, arguing with one of them.

As one of the hikers, a female, watched, Jordan started stabbing the other person in the upper body. That person collapsed to the ground.

The female hiker ran. When she began to tire, according to the federal affidavit, Jordan caught up to her and started stabbing her. She put her arms up but suffered multiple stab wounds.

She played dead, "at which point Jordan left to find his dog," according to the affidavit. After he left, the female ran down the AT into Smyth County where a male and female hiker helped her walk about 6 miles so they could call 911 for help.