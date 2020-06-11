Records: Knoxville man charged with buying stolen goods at market after undercover invesigation

According to court documents, Jamal Abdel Majid Murfiq paid $3,098.49 for cigarettes, lighters, cigars and other merchandise.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville man is facing theft charges after investigators said he bought what he thought were stolen goods from a confidential informant.

The investigation at Jimmy's Mini Market on Keith Ave. started on Sept. 21 and ended with the execution of a search warrant on Oct. 4.

According to court documents, Jamal Abdel Majid Murfiq paid $3,098.49 for cigarettes, lighters, cigars and other merchandise.

The confidential informant presented the merchandise as stolen to Murfiq, according to the documents, and he paid for them with money from the cash register.