Moments before a fatal machete attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, James L. Jordan threatened he'd burn some of the same victims to death in their tents, court records state.

"Jordan began randomly approaching the hikers' tents, making noises and threatening the hikers," a newly filed federal affidavit states. "Jordan spoke to the hikers through their tents and threatened to pour gasoline on their tents and burn them to death."

He'd menaced the same four people earlier that day on another part of the trail in Virginia, according to court records.

Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Mass., is the same man who last month threatened hikers on part of the Appalachian Trail in Unicoi County, Tennessee, southeast of this weekend's attack.

On the trail his nickname was "Sovereign."

Jordan appeared Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia. He'll be evaluated by a psychiatric team, WCYB-TV reported

He's being held in jail on a federal count of assault with intent to commit murder on the federal trail.

Federal authorities allege Jordan on Friday confronted four hikers on the AT in Smyth County, Virginia within the George Washington and Thomas Jefferson National Forest. Names of the hikers have not been released.

They knew about him through social media and were aware of an incident the month before in Unicoi County in which he'd threatened hikers, according to the federal affidavit from FBI Special Agent Micah Childers. They had a photo of him on a cellphone.

"When Jordan approached the four hikers he was acting disturbed and unstable, and was playing his guitar and singing," the affidavit states.

Later that night, the same foursome made camp in Wythe County, further to the north on the trail.

They encountered Jordan again, this time saying he'd set them on fire as they rested in their tents.

When they tried to walk away, Jordan approached with a knife, records state.

Two hikers ran away, and Jordan chased them, according to the federal affidavit filed Monday. Jordan came back and faced the other two hikers, arguing with one of them.

As one of the hikers, a female, watched, Jordan started stabbing the other person in the upper body. That person collapsed to the ground.

The female hiker ran. When she began to tire, according to the federal affidavit, Jordan caught up to her and started stabbing her. She put her arms up as if to surrender but suffered multiple stab wounds.

She played dead, "at which point Jordan left to find his dog," according to the affidavit. After he left, the female ran down the AT into Smyth County where a male and female hiker helped her walk about 6 miles so they could call 911 for help.

About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Wythe County emergency dispatchers took a 911 call from two hikers -- thought to be the pair who fled from the Wythe County campsite. They said they'd been chased by a man with a machete. About 45 minutes later, Smyth County dispatchers took a 911 call from the female victim who had fled the campsite.

She was taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee for treatment.

Wythe County deputies got to the campsite where the attack occurred about 6:15 a.m. Saturday. They found Jordan there, with blood on his clothes, and arrested him.

They found the body of the stabbing victim who had fallen to the ground. Nearby was a knife.

The female victim spoke with authorities at the hospital and confirmed Jordan was the one who wounded her.

During his court appearance Monday morning, Jordan indicated he understood the charges against him, according to WCYB. The psychiatric exam will determine Jordan's competency to be prosecuted.

He expressed concern about his dog. According to WCYB, the dog is being held in a no-kill shelter in Wytheville, Virginia. Jordan can make arrangements for a family member to get the dog, according to WCYB.