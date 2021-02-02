Records: Man faces assault charges after kicking pregnant woman in stomach

According to records, James Erwin White was intoxicated and assaulted a woman when he did not a store's phone sales.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man faces assault charges after he hit a pregnant woman and kicked her in the stomach on Sunday.

James Erwin White, 39, will appear in court for an arraignment on October 18 where he will face assault and public intoxication charges. According to court records, he approached Cricket Wireless on Broadway while smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet on Oct. 10.

The victim said that White was asking about phone sales and became hostile when he did not like her answers. According to records, White walked up to her and hit her with his right hand. She pushed him away, which caused her to fall down.

Then, while on the ground, White kicked her in the stomach, according to records. She is close to a full-term pregnancy, officials said.

A witness called 911 and according to records, the victim had a small cut and bruise.