Records show mother charged with DUI after crashing car with two children in it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is facing DUI charges after police said they found her slumped over the wheel of her car after she crashed it in Knoxville, with a 4-year-old and 1-year-old in the backseat.

Police said they found Farren Neely, 33, in her car at the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. They said the car tried to cross over Hall of Fame Drive and crashed into a retaining wall.

Neely was unconscious and slumped over the steering when officers found her, according to records. They also found two children in the backseat — a 4-year-old and a 1-year old. All three of them were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

There, police said Neely had slurred speech and dilated pupils. She also said told hospital staff that she took methadone earlier in the day, according to records.