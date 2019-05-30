FARRAGUT, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge woman is facing charges after investigators said she impersonated a nurse to work at a senior living facility in Farragut.

According to court records, on October 11, 2018, Emily Elizabeth Barber used someone else's nursing license to get a job at Summit View of Farragut as a registered nurse.

Investigators said Barber submitted a resume with her application that claimed she had a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University and John Hopkins University, though they said she did not attend classes at either one. She also claimed she had an associates degree in nursing from Pellissippi State, though she never attended classes there. She also said she had a certified nursing assistant (CNA) license from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology while she really just received a nursing assistant certificate.

The state Department of Health told investigators, in fact, that Barber hod no nursing licenses.

She told Summit View that her nursing license was under the name Emily Victoria Brown and was hired to work at the facility.

Barber has been charged with identity theft and impersonating a licensed professional.