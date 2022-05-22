Watch for red light cameras | Common intersections and crash areas

In 2021, KPD issued nearly 44,000 red light tickets. That's enough for about 1 in 4 Knoxvillians.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's never a good time to open your mailbox and find a $50 red light camera ticket.

Some people get these tickets more than others, but the Knoxville Police Department issued 43,920 of them in 2021.

That's up from 36,715 red light camera citations in 2020 and 38,246 issued in 2019.

You can find a red light camera on 19 intersections across Knoxville. Those are listed here.

• Chapman Hwy. at Stone Rd.

• Clinton Hwy. at Callahan Dr. / Schaad Rd.

• Henley St. at Cumberland Ave.

• Kingston Pike at Ebenezer Rd.

• Kingston Pike at Mabry Hood Rd.

• Kingston Pike at Montvue Dr.

• Kingston Pike at Morrell Rd.

• Kingston Pike at N. Gallaher View Rd.

• Kingston Pike at Walker Springs Blvd.

• N. Broadway at Adair Dr.

• N. Cedar Bluff at N. Peters Rd.

• N. Cedar Bluff at Park West Blvd.

• N. Gallaher View Rd. at Bridgedale Dr.

• N. Gallaher View Rd. at Walbrook Dr.

• Parkside at Lovell Rd.

• Parkside Dr. at Turkey Cove Ln.

• Western Ave. at I-640

• Western Ave. at Copper Kettle

• Western Ave. at Ed Shouse Pkwy.

"The goal of those cameras is to ensure that motorists are mindful of their driving habits regardless of if an officer is physically present and to reduce the number of crashes at the intersections where they are located," said the Knoxville Police Department.