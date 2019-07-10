HOUSTON — Investigators with the Houston Police Department are looking for a pair of killers early Monday.

Police responded to the Valero gas station at 2800 Reed near Highway 288 after reports of a robbery and shooting. Officers found the store’s clerk dead at the scene.

Police said there were witnesses to the shooting, but right now the description of the suspects is vague. Two masked gunmen fled the scene in a dark color Nissan.

Officers are working to get surveillance video.

It’s unknown what, if anything, the gunmen took.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

