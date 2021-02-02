Report: 19-year-old arrested for harassment after making Snapchat group targeting Cumberland County High School student

Tyler Loden, 19, said he created the group called "How to kill a school shooter" after hearing a rumor that a student had threatened to "shoot up the school."

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — On Oct. 1, a detective with the Crossville Police Department responded to Cumberland County High School in regards to a harassment report, according to reports.

Upon arrival, the detective said he spoke with an individual who reported that she received information that a Snapchat group had been started and was directed toward her son.

According to a police report, the name of the Snapchat group was "How to kill a school shooter".

During an investigation, it was discovered that Tyler Loden, 19, had started the group. While the detective was at the school, two students came forward to the administration about the Snapchat group.

The detective spoke with both students and asked if they thought the student, who was the target of the Snapchat group, was in danger, according to reports.

The students reportedly said they were in fear that something would happen to him because several students believed that he had previously made a comment that he was going to "shot up the school", according to the report.

After this, two detectives went to speak with Loden. He said he had heard that a kid at the school had threatened to "shoot up the school," the report showed.

Loden said that he started the group so people would know about this, according to the report. The detective told Loden that the student did not make the statement and that it was all rumors.

The detective also told Loden that he knew about the statement he posted saying, "we need to take him out."

Loden was asked about that statement, and he responded that "something needed to be done," the report showed.

According to the report, at first, Loden denied naming the group, but when detectives told him that they were able to tell who made the name and when it was named, he then confessed to naming the group.

After speaking with Loden, the detective went to Judicial Commissioner's Office and signed a warrant on Loden for harassment. Loden was then arrested.