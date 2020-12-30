Report: FBI expected to hand over control of bombing scene to local authorities

Agents have been scouring the area around Second Avenue North for evidence after Anthony Warner set off a bomb in an RV.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The scene where Anthony Warner set off a bomb in an RV in downtown Nashville will be turned over from the FBI to Metro Police Wednesday.

Metro Police said a walk-through with all law enforcement agency heads was to be held at noon local time.

Business and property owners in the area of Second Avenue North are being told there is a plan to respond to calls if they find any debris inside their building in the weeks ahead. Those calls will reportedly be handled by the Evidence Response Teams.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will continue to provide support by distributing tarps, plywood, securing cables, and other items to help property owners secure their buildings.

According to officials, Broadway is anticipated to be open by the end of the day and restricted areas will be bounded by the south side of Union Street, the east side of 3rd Avenue North, the north side of Broadway and the Cumberland River (noting that Union, 3rd Avenue, and Broadway will be open to vehicular traffic).

Metro officials also say they will have 140 officers spread throughout downtown Nashville ahead of New Year's Day.

Emergency calls to Nashville's Metro Police Department on Christmas Day revealed people who were fearful and nervous as they first reported the sounds of gunshots around Second Avenue North to police. Those calls came in around 5:30 a.m.

Then, residents began hearing a recording from the RV that contained the bomb that exploded. It warned residents about the impending explosion.

A woman called after the explosion to tell police that the building had collapsed, urging someone with her to 'Run, run!' as they evacuated the building, seemingly out of breath.

A 911 dispatcher offered reassurance to a woman who was getting her children out of the building as alarms can be heard in the background.