Report: Former Farragut lacrosse coach misused thousands of dollars

Investigators said the coach spent at least $6,323 on cash withdrawals, cell phone charges, and restaurant meals and clothing.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has determined that a former lacrosse coach at Farragut High School used thousands of dollars in team money for personal purchases.

The investigation began at the request of school officials. The coach resigned from his position in July 2019.

Investigators said the coach had sole control of the lacrosse team's bank account and credit card.

They determined that between March and May of 2019, the coach used the team's debit card to spend at least $6,323 on cash withdrawals, pay cell phone charges, and make purchases including restaurant meals and clothing.

Investigators are also questioning an additional $1,948 in purchases that weren't properly documented.

The Comptroller’s Office has communicated the results of its investigation with the Office of the District Attorney General of the 6th Judicial District.