KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A homeless Knoxville man faces charges for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery after reportedly stealing clothing from the Ollie's Bargain Outlet in North Knoxville and threatening a manager and officers with a gun.

Dennis Evan Dykes, 44, put several items into a backpack around 1:51 pm. Sunday from the store on Knoxville Center Drive, court records said. He then reportedly changed into clothes he also didn't pay for.

Records show he took approximately $100-worth of items.

As he was exiting the store, a manager tried to stop him and, according to the report, Dykes showed a handgun and threatened to shoot him.

The manager said Dykes took off on a bicycle, the report said.

Knoxville Police officers found Dykes a few minutes away, near the Taco Bell on Millertown Pike, according to the court records.

Officers reportedly chased him into the wooded area nearby when the report said he showed the handgun again and pointed it at them.

According to the report, officers Tased Dykes and got into a physical altercation while trying to disarm him.

He was taken into custody and taken for medical treatment at UT Medical Center, the report said.

In July, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was convicted after trying to shoplift Bud Light from the Kroger on the 2200-block of Broadway in late June. Court records state he threatened two Kroger employees with a knife and pushed one of them into a display outside the store.

Just days before the Kroger incident, he was convicted of public intoxication after an incident on Western Avenue.

Callers reportedly stated he "was approaching cars yelling about guns and appeared to be high on drugs." Court records show he scared off the EMS workers who were parked nearby and was in possession of a bladed paint scraper and sharpened screwdriver. He also admitted to doing meth, the report said.

He's been convicted in Knox County of theft, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and drug and alcohol charges dating back to March 2017, court records show.